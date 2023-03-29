Al-Azhar remains the standard-bearer of education, academia, and moderate values: Muslim Council of Elders

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th March, 2023 (WAM) – The Muslim Council of Elders extended its congratulations to His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Council for the anniversary of the founding of Al-Azhar Mosque 1083 years ago.

The Council affirmed that Al-Azhar continues to be the standard-bearer of education, academia, and moderate values in the Islamic World. Likewise, Al-Azhar has throughout its history produced millions of scholars and academics who have gone on to teach religion, Arabic language and values of coexistence around the world.

The Council also praised the role of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb in growing the organisation and helping it retain its rightful international place as a source of moderate religious values while countering extremist rhetoric and correcting misconceptions. This goes with its continued efforts in spreading dialogue, tolerance, coexistence, peace and human fraternity around the world.

