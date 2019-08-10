Al Azhar to launch campaign on 'Farewell Sermon'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2019) ABU DHABI, 9th August 2019 (WAM) - In collaboration with Sawab Centre, Al Azhar Observatory for Combating Extremism, will launch tomorrow a campaign themed 'Farewell Sermon .. a humanitarian charter' to highlight the teachings of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) on social security and human rights.

The message of the campaign, which will be delivered in 12 languages, focus on the exhortations Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) had set forth in his final sermon, developing into a humanitarian charter that advocates the principles of equality, human fraternity and prohibition of killing innocent people due to extremist behaviours.

The week long campaign will also shed light on the importance of treating women with kindness.