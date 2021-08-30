Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Ahmad Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Dr. Mohamed Al Mahrassawy, President of Al Azhar University, discussed ways of boosting their cooperation in the areas of education and scientific research, to promote the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

The meeting took place at Al Mahrassawy’s office in Cairo.

Al Jarwan commended the local, regional and international efforts of Al Azhar, led by Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, stressing the world currently needs tolerance.

The council has launched international Masters and PhD scholarships on tolerance, acceptance of others, and renouncing violence and extremism, and offers a Master degree on tolerance and peace, he added, noting that the council has adopted Al Azhar’s curriculum and the efforts of Dr.

Al Tayyeb as its reference.

Al Mahrassawy said Al Azhar’s mosque and university, led by Dr. Al Tayyeb, aims to serve humanity without discrimination, which is the same as the council’s goal.

He also highlighted Al Azhar’s efforts and cooperation with the Vatican, which resulted in the signing of the most important document in the 21st century, the Human Fraternity Document.