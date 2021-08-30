UrduPoint.com

Al Azhar University, Global Council For Tolerance And Peace Discuss Cooperation

Sumaira FH 45 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 04:30 PM

Al Azhar University, Global Council for Tolerance and Peace discuss cooperation

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Aug, 2021) Ahmad Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, and Dr. Mohamed Al Mahrassawy, President of Al Azhar University, discussed ways of boosting their cooperation in the areas of education and scientific research, to promote the values of tolerance and peace around the world.

The meeting took place at Al Mahrassawy’s office in Cairo.

Al Jarwan commended the local, regional and international efforts of Al Azhar, led by Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar, stressing the world currently needs tolerance.

The council has launched international Masters and PhD scholarships on tolerance, acceptance of others, and renouncing violence and extremism, and offers a Master degree on tolerance and peace, he added, noting that the council has adopted Al Azhar’s curriculum and the efforts of Dr.

Al Tayyeb as its reference.

Al Mahrassawy said Al Azhar’s mosque and university, led by Dr. Al Tayyeb, aims to serve humanity without discrimination, which is the same as the council’s goal.

He also highlighted Al Azhar’s efforts and cooperation with the Vatican, which resulted in the signing of the most important document in the 21st century, the Human Fraternity Document.

Related Topics

Century World Education Cairo Same Mosque

Recent Stories

New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

9 seconds ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Awards 202 ..

6 minutes ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

30 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempt on Saudi Arabia

45 minutes ago
 Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pe ..

Tadweer awards operational contracts to provide pest control services in Al Ain

45 minutes ago
 Australia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 amid bat ..

Australia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 amid battle against third wave of infe ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.