Al-Azhar Welcomes Ceasefire In Gaza
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2025 | 10:45 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Al-Azhar Al-Sharif welcomed the cessation of aggression against Gaza, praising the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their loyalty to their land, and their unwavering attachment to their homeland.
Al-Azhar also commended the bravery of children, women, the elderly, and youth in defending their homeland despite enduring horrific acts of terrorism that violated all religious and moral principles.
In a statement issued last night, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif lauded the efforts of Egypt and Qatar in halting the aggression, urging people of conscience worldwide to mobilise relief efforts for the Palestinian people.
This includes expediting the delivery of medical aid and humanitarian assistance and taking immediate measures to rescue the wounded.
Al-Azhar affirmed the readiness of its hospitals to receive the injured and its preparedness to manage critical cases. Furthermore, it pledged to intensify its relief convoys through the Egyptian House of Zakat and Charity as part of Egypt's efforts to support the Palestinian people.
Recent Stories
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 January 2025
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza
World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in ren ..
Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 2024
Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, say ..
'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition
'Relay for Life' kicks off January 25
'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers ..
UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza43 seconds ago
-
Bank of Korea freezes key rate at 3%46 minutes ago
-
UN Secretary-General welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza8 hours ago
-
World Future Energy Summit: Global companies attest to UAE's leading role in renewable energy sector8 hours ago
-
Dubai records 437 successful bids for global business events in 20249 hours ago
-
Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, says security expert at ..9 hours ago
-
'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' honors filmmakers; concludes its fourth edition9 hours ago
-
'Relay for Life' kicks off January 2510 hours ago
-
'Sharjah Shopping Promotions' continues to boost retail sales, attract shoppers with thrilling prize ..10 hours ago
-
UAE welcomes ceasefire announcement in Gaza10 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Global experts highlight critical role of international cooperation i ..10 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Uzbekistan discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation10 hours ago