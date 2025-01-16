Al-Azhar welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) Al-Azhar Al-Sharif welcomed the cessation of aggression against Gaza, praising the steadfastness of the Palestinian people, their loyalty to their land, and their unwavering attachment to their homeland.

Al-Azhar also commended the bravery of children, women, the elderly, and youth in defending their homeland despite enduring horrific acts of terrorism that violated all religious and moral principles.

In a statement issued last night, Al-Azhar Al-Sharif lauded the efforts of Egypt and Qatar in halting the aggression, urging people of conscience worldwide to mobilise relief efforts for the Palestinian people.

This includes expediting the delivery of medical aid and humanitarian assistance and taking immediate measures to rescue the wounded.

Al-Azhar affirmed the readiness of its hospitals to receive the injured and its preparedness to manage critical cases. Furthermore, it pledged to intensify its relief convoys through the Egyptian House of Zakat and Charity as part of Egypt's efforts to support the Palestinian people.

