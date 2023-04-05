Al Barakah Dates Contributes AED10 Million In Support Of '1 Billion Meals Endowment' Campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Apr, 2023) Al Barakah Dates Factory has joined a growing list of individuals, businesses, institutions and charity organisations contributing to the “1 billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.

Al Barakah Dates contributed AED10 million over a period of 5 years towards the campaign organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and further establishing the UAE’s role as an active contributor to the fight against hunger and other global humanitarian endeavours.

Yousuf Saleem, Managing Director of Al Barakah Dates, said, “The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign embodies UAE leadership’s belief that humanitarian work is a key investment towards positive change and humanity’s advancement, and reflects a deep understanding of the needs of underprivileged populations. We are thrilled to be contributing to a campaign that reshapes charity to ensure its sustainability.”

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign aims to provide food safety net and develop sustainable solutions to fight hunger, eradicate its causes and limit its repercussions, in line with efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals for 2030.

It also aims to revive the culture of endowment as a tool for development and sustained charity, further establishing the UAE’s role in regional and international humanitarian efforts.

The “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across five main channels including the campaign’s website (www.1billionmeals.ae), as well as a dedicated call centre via the toll-free number (800 9999).

Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates NBD (AE30 0260 0010 1533 3439 802). Donations via SMS give contributors the option to donate AED 1 daily through a monthly subscription, by sending the word “Meal” to 1020 for du users, or to 1110 for Etisalat by e& users.

Those who wish to donate to the campaign through the DubaiNow app can do so by clicking on the “Donations” tab.