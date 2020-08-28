Al Bayt Mitwahid Association launches Empowering Female Entrepreneurs initiative to support women into SME Sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2020) The Al Bayt Mitwahid Association has launched the Empowering Female Entrepreneurs initiative, in collaboration with the Khalifa Fund and the Social Care & Minors Affairs Foundation, SCMAF.

The initiative will support 25 women from vulnerable backgrounds who have promising business ideas, by providing mentorship and guidance in the field of entrepreneurship and business development in phase one of their pilot programme.

The initiative also aims to increase the number of women in the SME sector and enable them to contribute to the diversification of the national economy.

Initially, a selection committee comprising representatives from Al Bayt Mitwahid, the Khalifa Fund and the SCMAF will decide on the participants and women who will benefit from the training programme based on specific selection criteria. The first cohort of the initiative will receive training over six months in various fields including project management, finance, and more. Upon completion of the training workshops, each entrepreneur’s project will be evaluated by a committee made up of representatives from the initiatives’ partners.

Saif Ali Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association said, "Al Bayt Mitwahid has always led community-based campaigns and initiatives, and has continued to play its key role in the community.

This pilot programme is an exemplary addition to such initiatives.

"This initiative was developed to provide entrepreneurial guidance, mentorship and training for women based in Abu Dhabi, and we hope to expand it to all emirates in the future. We are proud to have strong and influential partners such as the Khalifa Fund and the SCMAF on board to launch this programme, which looks to further develop and improve women’s entrepreneurial skillset."

Mouza Al Nasri, Acting CEO of Khalifa Fund said, "Khalifa Fund will support the success of this initiative through consultations, training sessions and workshops, in alignment with our ongoing efforts to nurture and support female entrepreneurs. Our initiatives, and collaborations such as this, emphasise the vital role women play as contributors to sustainable development."

Rashed A Al Hamli, Director-General of the Social Care and Minority Affairs Foundation stated, "The Empowering Female Entrepreneurs initiative aims to reflect and complement the Foundations’ values of empowering families and especially mothers, and the support and care of the UAE’s leadership directive, of ensuring that women entrepreneurs are provided with a platform that enables them to enhance their capabilities to ensure independence and self-reliance."