Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, Sandooq Al Watan launch 4th edition of Jusoor Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2021) Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, and Sandooq Al Watan, have announced the launch of the Jusoor Programme in its fourth edition, which will cultivate talented Emirati youth and provide them with the skillsets required to start a career in the private sector.

Jusoor ensures that the participants are equipped with theoretical knowledge and practical experience through three months of intensive training on the essential skills required to enter the private sector workforce and make a powerful impact on the local economy, followed by an eight-week internship programme.

Following the online application process, the applicants will go through a rigorous screening process and thorough interviews by the selection committee, to choose the most talented and fitting applicants to go through to the next stage. Once selected, the participants will undergo a training and mentorship programme to prepare them for the job market and facilitate their placement with a private-sector corporation as an intern, during which they will be constantly evaluated.

It will also assist the participants with labour market preparations by providing them with hard and soft skill training and long-term access to a comprehensive learning platform, as well as mentors with vast experience within the private sector.

Saif Al Qubaisi, Chairman of Al Bayt Mitwahid Association, said, "Al Bayt Mitwahid Association takes great pride in providing the UAE with imperative programmes that invest in the development of our future private-sector leaders.

Alongside our esteemed partner Sandooq Al Watan, we have committed ourselves to ensure that the Jusoor Programme empowers our youth by preparing them with the required knowledge, insights and practical experience needed to excel in the private sector."

He added, "The year 2020 provided us with a case-study into understanding why human capital development is amongst the most essential assets to invest in and to support."

Ahmed Mahmoud Fikri, Acting Director-General of Sandooq Al Watan, said, "With the help of our esteemed partners at Al Bayt Mitwahid Association we plan to increase the number of Emirati youth considering the private sector as their post-graduation move, by providing them with mentorship and developing their skills and mindset to fit the labour market requirements and the private sector’s culture.

He added, "Our leadership always gave the priority to nurturing our youth and providing them with all the necessary tools to secure the future of the nation, and through initiatives such as Jusoor we align our vision with that of our leaders."

The programme will be run by the operating partner, The Fifth Element Consultancy, who will also collaborate with leading private sector companies, as well as prestigious international and local educational institutions, to roll it out.