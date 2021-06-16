UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi And Lockheed Martin’s Chief Executive Review Technology, Emiratisation Efforts

Al Bowardi and Lockheed Martin's Chief Executive review technology, Emiratisation efforts

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received in his office today Robert (Bob) S. Harward, Lockheed Martin’s Chief Executive in the middle East, in the presence of the Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence and senior officials.

Discussions during the meeting focused on the latest technology developments in the aerospace and defense industry and highlighted ongoing cooperation between the two sides.

Al Bowardi was also briefed on the Emiratisation and human capital development efforts being undertaken by Lockheed Martin to increase the number of highly skilled Emirati engineers in the aerospace, defense, and software development fields in the UAE.

Harward reaffirmed Lockheed Martin’s commitment to train and mentor young UAE engineers as vital elements for the future of the defense industry, with the ultimate aim of having Emiratis design, test, operate, and maintain all the cutting-edge systems supported by Lockheed Martin from its headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

More Stories From Middle East

