Al Bowardi, Brazilian Minister of Defence discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and General Walter Souza Braga Netto, Brazil's Minister of Defence, today discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, during a video conferencing call.

During the meeting, which was attended by a number of high-ranking officers and officials from the ministry, the two ministers explored ways to enhance collaboration and joint work between their countries, particularly in fields related to defence affairs and miliary.

The sides also shared views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The Brazilian Minister of Defence commended the UAE's remarkable development and progress in all areas, and expressed Brazil's keenness to strengthen strategic ties with the UAE in areas related to defence and military.