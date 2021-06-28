UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi, Brazilian Minister Of Defence Discuss Bilateral Relations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 08:00 PM

Al Bowardi, Brazilian Minister of Defence discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and General Walter Souza Braga Netto, Brazil's Minister of Defence, today discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, during a video conferencing call.

During the meeting, which was attended by a number of high-ranking officers and officials from the ministry, the two ministers explored ways to enhance collaboration and joint work between their countries, particularly in fields related to defence affairs and miliary.

The sides also shared views on a number of regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The Brazilian Minister of Defence commended the UAE's remarkable development and progress in all areas, and expressed Brazil's keenness to strengthen strategic ties with the UAE in areas related to defence and military.

Related Topics

UAE Braga Progress Brazil All From

Recent Stories

Israel Extends Ban on Traveling to Russia, Brazil, ..

5 minutes ago

Paris Ready to Support Tougher Sanctions on Belaru ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Court Confirms 9-Year Prison Sentence for U ..

7 minutes ago

National Netball C'ship quarterfinals, semifinals ..

7 minutes ago

US Supreme Court Sends Case of Man Who Died in Pol ..

7 minutes ago

Iraqi Shia Militia Say No Ammunition Depots Locate ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.