UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister Discuss Ways To Enhance Military Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 09:45 PM

Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ways to enhance military cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, emphasised the importance of the United Kingdom's role in resolving regional conflicts, and international efforts to maintain peace, highlighting the historical relations between the UK and the UAE.

During a telephone call today, Al Bowardi and James Heappey, Member of Parliament for Wells, and Minister for the Armed Forces at UK Ministry of Defence, discussed UAE-UK bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, particularly in the military sector, as part of the cooperation between their countries. They also talked about the current state of the region and efforts to establish peace in the middle East.

Al Bowardi underscored to the importance of increasing collaborations in organising military exercises to advance efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and in exchanging military experiences to develop the efficiency and capabilities of their military forces.

The British Minister praised the UAE for the major strides it made in various fields, and expressed his eagerness to strengthen the ties between their countries, especially in defence and military fields, stressing the importance of maintaining security in GCC countries.

Related Topics

Parliament UAE United Kingdom Middle East

Recent Stories

UAE hosts 11th meeting of IORA&#039;s CSO Committe ..

8 minutes ago

Putin Says Navalny Knew Not Informing of Whereabou ..

17 minutes ago

UN Looks Forward to Learning More About Outcomes o ..

17 minutes ago

DC for comprehensive plan to solve traffic congest ..

17 minutes ago

BoI organizes workshop on reforms initiatives to i ..

19 minutes ago

Role of ulema in eliminating religious hatred cann ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.