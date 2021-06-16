Al Bowardi, British Armed Forces Minister discuss ways to enhance military cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, emphasised the importance of the United Kingdom's role in resolving regional conflicts, and international efforts to maintain peace, highlighting the historical relations between the UK and the UAE.

During a telephone call today, Al Bowardi and James Heappey, Member of Parliament for Wells, and Minister for the Armed Forces at UK Ministry of Defence, discussed UAE-UK bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, particularly in the military sector, as part of the cooperation between their countries. They also talked about the current state of the region and efforts to establish peace in the middle East.

Al Bowardi underscored to the importance of increasing collaborations in organising military exercises to advance efforts to combat terrorism and extremism and in exchanging military experiences to develop the efficiency and capabilities of their military forces.

The British Minister praised the UAE for the major strides it made in various fields, and expressed his eagerness to strengthen the ties between their countries, especially in defence and military fields, stressing the importance of maintaining security in GCC countries.