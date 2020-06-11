UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister Of Defence Discuss Joint Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 01:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2020) In a phone call with the Canadian Minister of National Defence, Harjit Sajjan, UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Mohammed Al Bowardi, discussed strengthening defence and military cooperation relations between the UAE and Canada, and ways to develop them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

Al Bowardi and Sajjan also exchanged views on COVID-19 developments, stressing the importance of coordinating work and uniting efforts to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

