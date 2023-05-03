Al Bowardi, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force discuss defence cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 3rd May, 2023 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met here today Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar, Chief of Air Staff of the Pakistan Air Force.

The meeting reviewed the cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and aspects of their development to serve the common interest.

Ways to strengthen and develop joint military and defense cooperation were also discussed.