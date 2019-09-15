UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi Condoles Martyrs' Families

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 08:00 PM

Al Bowardi condoles martyrs' families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, accompanied by a number of Armed Forces senior officials, offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji and Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

While visiting their mourning majlis in Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Haniya in Fujairah, Al Bowardi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise.

The Minister of State for Defence Affairs also offered his condolences to the families of martyrs Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Amri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit to the martyrs' mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas, Al Bowardi said that the Armed Forces' heroes offered the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the security and stability of the homeland. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Abu Dhabi Visit Bani Rashid

Recent Stories

7th Sharjah International Film Festival for Childr ..

1 hour ago

UAE values preserving fish stock and conserving fi ..

1 hour ago

EGA publishes second annual Sustainability Report

2 hours ago

First sliding phase of &#039;The Link&#039; commen ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Economy discusses expanding Emirati in ..

2 hours ago

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.