Al Bowardi condoles martyrs' families

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, accompanied by a number of Armed Forces senior officials, offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji and Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

While visiting their mourning majlis in Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Haniya in Fujairah, Al Bowardi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise.

The Minister of State for Defence Affairs also offered his condolences to the families of martyrs Warrant Officer Zayed Musllam Suhail Al Amri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, in Abu Dhabi.

During his visit to the martyrs' mourning majlis in Abu Dhabi's Bani Yas, Al Bowardi said that the Armed Forces' heroes offered the ultimate sacrifice to ensure the security and stability of the homeland. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise.