Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, paid an inspection tour of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), now convening at ADNEC.

He was accompanied by a number of senior officers at the Ministry of Defenece.

During the tour, he had a firsthand experience of a number of exhibits showcased by international companies participating in the event, including US, Israeli, and Jordanian pavilions where their latest inventions, industries and products of defense, military and security systems were on display.

He was briefed by the exhibitors on their defence products, the latest developments in the field of defence systems and weapons, and the importance of participating in the exhibition to learn about the defense and weapons technology and know-how.