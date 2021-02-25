UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi Continues Tours Of IDEX 2021

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:15 PM

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today toured the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2021, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During his tour, Al Bowardi visited the pavilions of several local and foreign companies participating in the global event, accompanied by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several officials from the ministry.

Al Bowardi stressed that both exhibitions are leading global events showcasing the latest products of international companies, including equipment and technologies.

Concluding his tour, he lauded the excellent organisation of the two exhibitions, which have achieved significant success since their inception while highlighting their key role in promoting defence and military cooperation and developing defence industries locally, regionally and globally, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

