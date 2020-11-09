UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi, Cypriot Defence Minister Discuss Joint Defence Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 04:45 PM

Al Bowardi, Cypriot Defence Minister discuss joint defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Charalambos Petrides, Minister of Defence of Cyprus, discussed, during a phone call, the relations of cooperation and joint work between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus, especially in defence and military affairs, and ways to develop them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

They also reviewed the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic, precautionary and preventive measures, and joint action to contain and limit its spread, in addition to a number of regional and international issues.

