Al Bowardi Discusses Defense Cooperation With Inspector General Of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2021) ABU DHABI, 28th September 2021 (WAM) - Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today General Belkhir Al Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces, in the presence of and Lt.

General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Defence and senior officers.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi discussed with General Al Farouk fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in military and defence fields.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

