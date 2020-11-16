Al Bowardi, French Armed Forces Minister discuss defence cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 16th November 2020 (WAM) - Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received on Monday Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, and her accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and a number of senior officers and officials.

Al Bowardi welcomed the French minister and praised the growing cooperation between the two friendly countries in all domains.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, particularly in the fields of joint defence.

Also discussed were the two countries' efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to mitigate its impacts.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.