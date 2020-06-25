Al Bowardi, Greek Defence Minister discuss COVID-19 countermeasures

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, discussed today with Greek Minister of Defence, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos the latest developments of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of cooperation and solidarity among various countries worldwide and unifying efforts to contain the pandemic and overcome its repercussions.

In a video call, Al Bowardi and Panagiotopoulos tackled ways to enhance joint defence and military cooperation between the UAE and Greece in the best interest of the two friendly countries.

They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.