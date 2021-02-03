UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi, ICRC President Discuss Advancing Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has discussed with the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Peter Maurer, the prospects of ensuring continued support for needy countries and hardest hit areas around the globe.

This came as the UAE minister welcomed the international official at his office today, wherein he commended the role played by ICRC in standing by the underprivileged, and affirmed the Ministry of Defence's determination to continue cooperation to strengthen its cadres' understanding and dissemination of knowledge of international humanitarian law.

The two sides also reviewed ways of accelerating collaboration between the UAE and ICRC, with Maurer hailing the UAE's humanitarian support for various world countries and its efforts to nurture the culture of understanding the principles of humanitarian international law.

The meeting occasioned a review of a number of international and regional issues of interest.

