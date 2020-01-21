UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi, Italian Ambassador To Enhance Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, today, where they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Italy, particularly in the defence and military fields and ways to enhance ties in the best interest of the two sides.

Al Bowardi and Lener also tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, as well as a number of top military officers and officials.

