ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Minister of Defence of Japan, Taro Kono reviewed through a video call the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautionary and preventive measures in both the UAE and Japan.

They discussed work jointly to fight and limit the spread of the disease and ways to deal with its repercussions. They also spoke of cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the defence and military sectors and ways to develop them in the best interest of the two sides.

The talks covered various international and regional issues of common interest.