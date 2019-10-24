Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) During a telephone conversation today, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Taro Kano, Japanese Defence Minister, discussed the cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Japan, including in the areas of defence and military affairs.

Both sides also exchanged their opinions on regional and international issues of common concern, stressing the importance of countering extremism, combatting terrorism and maintaining international security and stability.