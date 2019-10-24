UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister Discuss Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 09:45 PM

Al Bowardi, Japanese Defence Minister discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) During a telephone conversation today, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Taro Kano, Japanese Defence Minister, discussed the cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Japan, including in the areas of defence and military affairs.

Both sides also exchanged their opinions on regional and international issues of common concern, stressing the importance of countering extremism, combatting terrorism and maintaining international security and stability.

Related Topics

Defence Minister UAE Kano Japan

Recent Stories

Arfa Software Technology Park turns pink for Breas ..

1 hour ago

Tropical weather situation over Arabian Sea will n ..

2 hours ago

Namibia Believes Russia-Africa Summit to Help Coun ..

10 minutes ago

Seminar on UN role on Kashmir issue held at Faisal ..

11 minutes ago

KPK Grand Health Alliance postpones protest in Isl ..

11 minutes ago

AJK citizens celebrate founding anniversary of AJK ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.