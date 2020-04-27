Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defence relations, ways to fight COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of South Korea, discussed today the efforts of the two friendly countries to confront and limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic via a telephone call .

The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing international cooperation and joint work among various countries across the world to confront the virus.

During the telephone call, the two ministers also reviewed the UAE-Korean defence cooperation relations, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.