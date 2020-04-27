UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister Discuss Defence Relations, Ways To Fight COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

Al Bowardi, Korean Defence Minister discuss defence relations, ways to fight COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of South Korea, discussed today the efforts of the two friendly countries to confront and limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic via a telephone call .

The two sides emphasised the importance of enhancing international cooperation and joint work among various countries across the world to confront the virus.

During the telephone call, the two ministers also reviewed the UAE-Korean defence cooperation relations, and a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Related Topics

World South Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Current global developments, challenges highlight ..

1 minute ago

Fasting can boost your Immune System & Health

31 minutes ago

VC Gomal varsity appoints new Director, Dy Registr ..

1 hour ago

4 new corona positive cases reported in Dir Lower

1 hour ago

Lahore General Hospital (LGH) receives 2 ventilato ..

1 hour ago

Man commits suicide in Panjgur

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.