Al Bowardi launches social media platforms for Ministry of Defence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, this morning approved and launched social media platforms for the Ministry of Defence and updated the Ministry's official website, as part of the framework of its strategic plans in the defence communication policy.

The videoconference was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, along with a number of senior officers and officials in the Ministry.

In his speech on this occasion, Al Bowardi highlighted the importance of launching social media platforms for the Ministry of Defence to keep pace with the most important international events and issues, and to enhance the Ministry's image locally, regionally and globally.