Al Bowardi leads UAE delegation to 18th meeting of GCC Ministers of Defence

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, led the UAE's delegation to the 18th session of the Joint Defense Council of the GCC Ministers of Defense, in Riyadh on Monday. The meeting was held in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Deputy Minister of Defense, with the participation of the defence ministers of the GCC States, and Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf, GCC Secretary General.

The meeting discussed aspects of coordination and integration among the GCC states in the defense field in a way that enhances the security and stability of the region.

In the meantime, the attending ministers inaugurated the new headquarters of the Unified Military Command in the Saudi capital.

"The opening of new headquarters of the Unified Military Command best reflects the increased cooperation between the GCC States and truly translates the strength of fraternal bonds that unite their peoples," Al Bawardi commented on the development.

He hailed the support of the leaders of the GCC states for the joint march of the Council with the objective of achieving the aspirations of the peoples of the region and advancing cooperation across all fields, including areas of defence.