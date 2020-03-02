Al Bowardi meets Ghanaian Defence Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today in Abu Dhabi Dominic Nitiwul, Minister of Defence of Ghana.

The meeting, which was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Defence Ministry, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in defence and military fields.

The two sides also discussed issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.

Present were senior Defence Ministry officials and members of the delegation accompanying the Ghanaian Defence Minister.