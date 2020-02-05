UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi Meets Indian Defence Minister, Visits DefExpo-2020

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:45 PM

UTTAR PRADESH, India, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met today with Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh.

During the meeting, held in Defence Expo Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh State, they discussed the distinguished ties between the UAE and India, with a special emphasis on enhancing their defence and military relations The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern.

A number of top brass from the Indian Ministry of Defence attended the meeting.

In the meantime, Al Bowardi toured the various pavilions of the 11th edition of DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow, where defence manufacturing companies from India and abroad showcased their products and services in the defence arena, on a single platform.

