Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received on Tuesday, Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed friendly relations between the two countries, and means to advance them. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Senior officials from the ministry and embassy representatives accompanying Ambassador Yongwoo attended the meeting.