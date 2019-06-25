UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi Meets Korean Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:45 PM

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received on Tuesday, Kwon Yongwoo, Ambassador of South Korea to the UAE, at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The two sides discussed friendly relations between the two countries, and means to advance them. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Senior officials from the ministry and embassy representatives accompanying Ambassador Yongwoo attended the meeting.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi South Korea From

Recent Stories

BISE Peshawar Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Res ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

31 minutes ago

Al Bowardi receives Belgium Ambassador

31 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price announced for Friday

3 hours ago

More than half Pakistanis (53%) believe that indiv ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.