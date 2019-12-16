Al Bowardi meets Minister of National Defence of South Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of South Korea, discussed the defence cooperation between the UAE and South Korea, during the meeting of the "UAE-Korean Supreme Military Joint Committee" held today in Seoul.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the importance of strengthening their defence cooperation while exchanging their opinions on several regional and international issues of common interest.

Al Bowardi also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its strategic relations with South Korea.

The meeting was attended by several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the Armed Forces, along with a number of officials from the Ministry of Defence of South Korea.

Al Bowardi also visited the Korean Defence Development Agency, DDA, to affirm the bilateral relations between the UAE and South Korea and their strategic partnership.