UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi Meets Minister Of National Defence Of South Korea

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 09:30 PM

Al Bowardi meets Minister of National Defence of South Korea

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Jeong Kyeong-doo, Minister of National Defence of South Korea, discussed the defence cooperation between the UAE and South Korea, during the meeting of the "UAE-Korean Supreme Military Joint Committee" held today in Seoul.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the importance of strengthening their defence cooperation while exchanging their opinions on several regional and international issues of common interest.

Al Bowardi also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its strategic relations with South Korea.

The meeting was attended by several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence and the General Command of the Armed Forces, along with a number of officials from the Ministry of Defence of South Korea.

Al Bowardi also visited the Korean Defence Development Agency, DDA, to affirm the bilateral relations between the UAE and South Korea and their strategic partnership.

Related Topics

UAE Seoul South Korea From

Recent Stories

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 South Sudan Ministers - ..

16 minutes ago

FIFA Sues Ex-Football Officials Platini, Blatter t ..

17 minutes ago

Homage paid to APS martyred in Ankara

17 minutes ago

CCP imposes Rs75 m fine on PFMA for fixing flour p ..

17 minutes ago

GB quota in Kotli University increased three times ..

17 minutes ago

Minister apprised of DFAT-UNFPA collaboration in m ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.