Al Bowardi meets visiting defence ministers at IDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met a number of visiting ministers of defence on the sidelines of the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the 7th edition of the Maritime Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023).

Al Bowardi welcomed Minister of Defence and National Service of Tanzania Innocent Bashungwa; Minister of Defence and Military Veterans of South Africa Thandi Modise, and Minister of Defence of Mongolia Gürsediin Saikhanbayar, to discuss avenues of joint defence and military cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries.