Al Bowardi Meets With Ministers, High-ranking Officials Attending IDEX 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Al Bowardi meets with ministers, high-ranking officials attending IDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2023 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met at his office at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, a number of ministers and representatives of the countries participating in IDEX 2023 during the activities of the event's third day.

Al Bowardi, met with Director of the President's Office and Acting Minister of Defense of the Union of the Comoros Yousef Mohammed Ali; Secretary-General of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) MG Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Moghedi; Abdellatif Loudiyi, Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of the National Defense Administration in Morocco; John Nicholson, Chief Executive for Lockheed Martin in the middle East; and Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

The meetings occasioned a review of ways to enhance cooperation ties with a special emphasis on defence and industrial areas and the exchange of expertise and experience in these fields.

