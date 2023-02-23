UrduPoint.com

Al Bowardi Meets With Senior Officials At IDEX 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Al Bowardi meets with senior officials at IDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today met with several ministers and representatives of countries participating in IDEX 2023 during the activities of the event's fourth day.

Al Bowardy met separately with João Ernesto dos Santos, Minister of National Defence of Angola; Madat Guliyev, Minister of Defence Industry of Azerbaijan; Serdar Demirel, Deputy President of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency; Baktybek Bekbolotov, Minister of Defence of Kyrgyzstan; Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia; and Major General Yassin Ibrahim, Sudanese Defence Minister.

The UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs welcomed IDEX 2023 guests and reviewed with them cooperation ties and ways to enhance them, especially in the fields of defence and industrial affairs, in addition to exchanging expertise in these areas.

Al Bowardi also reviewed with his guests the role of IDEX and NAVDEX in strengthening cooperation between countries and companies in developing defence industries and exchanging experiences on future technologies.

