Al Bowardi Receives Belgium Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

Al Bowardi receives Belgium Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received on Tuesday, Peter Claes, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed current UAE-Belgium ties and means to enhance them across multiple sectors for the benefit of both countries.

They also exchanged views on topics of mutual interest as well as regional and international developments.

A number of senior officials and representatives from the Ministry of Defence and the delegation accompanying the guest attended the meeting.

