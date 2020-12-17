UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi Receives Chairman Of The U.S. Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Al Bowardi receives Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley, in the presence of Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, in Abu Dhabi.

Al Bowardi and General Mark Milley discussed cooperation and joint work between the UAE and the U.S. in the defence and military affairs.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

