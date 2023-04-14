Al Bowardi receives GCC Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Jassim Mohammed Jassim Muhammad Al-Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and his accompanying delegation, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, which was attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defence, the sides discussed their cooperation and coordination in various fields and ways of developing them in order to serve their common interests, They also exchanged views a number of issues of mutual concern.