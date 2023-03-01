UrduPoint.com

Al Bowardi Receives Malaysian Minister Of Defence

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Al Bowardi receives Malaysian Minister of Defence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received today Malaysian Minister of Defence, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and his accompanying delegation, at the Ministry's HQ in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting , was attended by Matar Salem Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence and a number of senior ministry officers and officials, they reviewed aspects of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, with special emphasis on the defence field, to ensure further coordination and collaboration.

