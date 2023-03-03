UrduPoint.com

Al Bowardi Receives Minister Of Defence Of Mozambique

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Mozambique.

During the meeting, which was attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, the two sides reviewed cooperation ties and joint coordination between the two countries in the defence and military fields, and ways to develop them to achieve their mutual benefit.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Meanwhile, the two officials signed an agreement on military, security and counterterrorism cooperation, as part of their commitment towards the principles of equality and sovereignty, and in response to the two sides' mutual desire to cooperate for the benefit of their peoples.

The agreement also asserts both sides' desire to maintain peace, security and stability in Mozambique and comes in line with international agreements, norms, principles and resolutions in combating terrorism and security cooperation.

The meeting was attended by several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence, in addition to the members of the Mozambican Defence Minister's accompanying delegation.

Related Topics

Defence Minister Abu Dhabi Salem Mozambique From Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Po ..

UAE ranks among top 10 countries in Global Soft Power Index 2023

6 minutes ago
 American University of Sharjah to showcase climate ..

American University of Sharjah to showcase climate credentials in lead-up to COP ..

36 minutes ago
 UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Min ..

UN Welcomes Blinken-Lavrov Direct Talks at G20 Ministerial - Spokesman

42 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for ..

Pentagon Says Austin Will Depart This Weekend for Trip to Jordan, Egypt, Israel

42 minutes ago
 UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid ..

UN expert decries 'catastrophic' cuts in food aid for Rohingya Muslims in Bangla ..

42 minutes ago
 210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clas ..

210 civilians killed in 24 days of Somaliland clashes

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.