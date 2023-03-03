Al Bowardi receives Minister of Defence of Mozambique

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Major General Cristóvão Artur Chume, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Mozambique.

During the meeting, which was attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, the two sides reviewed cooperation ties and joint coordination between the two countries in the defence and military fields, and ways to develop them to achieve their mutual benefit.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

Meanwhile, the two officials signed an agreement on military, security and counterterrorism cooperation, as part of their commitment towards the principles of equality and sovereignty, and in response to the two sides' mutual desire to cooperate for the benefit of their peoples.

The agreement also asserts both sides' desire to maintain peace, security and stability in Mozambique and comes in line with international agreements, norms, principles and resolutions in combating terrorism and security cooperation.

The meeting was attended by several senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence, in addition to the members of the Mozambican Defence Minister's accompanying delegation.