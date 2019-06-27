UrduPoint.com
Al Bowardi Receives Philippine Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:00 AM

Al Bowardi receives Philippine Ambassador

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Hjayceelyn Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, to discuss ways of promoting bilateral ties between the UAE and the Philippines

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received Hjayceelyn Quintana, Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, to discuss ways of promoting bilateral ties between the UAE and the Philippines.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi expressed his hope that such visits would contribute to consolidating relations between the two sides.

The two sides explored ways of enhancing relations between the UAE and the Philippines across various fields. They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on the current situation as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, senior of officers and officials from the ministry and the delegation accompanying the guest.

