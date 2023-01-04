UrduPoint.com

Al Bowardi Receives Somali Defence Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2023 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jan, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur, Minister of Defence of the Federal Government of Somalia, at the Ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, which was attended by Mattar Salem Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, the two ministers reviewed cooperation ties and joint coordination between the two countries in the defence and military fields, and ways of developing them to achieve their common interests.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The two sides signed an agreement for "military and security cooperation and combatting terrorism", as part of their commitment to the principles of equality and sovereignty, and in response to the desire of the two parties for mutual cooperation to serve the interests of the two countries and their peoples, as well as an affirmation of the importance that the two parties attach to maintaining security, peace and stability in Somalia.

The agreement comes in accordance with international agreements, norms, principles and decisions of international law in the fields of combatting terrorism and security cooperation.

A number of senior officers and officials in the Ministry of Defence, in addition to members of the delegation accompanying the Somali Defence Minister, attended the meeting and signing of the agreement.

