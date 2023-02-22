UrduPoint.com

Al Bowardi Reviews Defence Cooperation With Guests Of IDEX 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 01:15 AM

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met at IDEX 2023 today with a number of ministers visiting the global event.

Those met by Al Bowardi today included Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defense of Armenia; Robert Khachatryan, Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry; the Deputy Minister of Defence of Belarus; and Dmitry Aleksandrovich Pantus, the Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI).

The meeting addressed the existing defence cooperation relations between the UAE and their respective countries and views were exchanged on the latest developments in the region, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.
The guests praised the neat organization of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, hailing the event as a global platform for displaying the latest defense and military equipment and systems.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi February Event Industry

Recent Stories

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

18 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Ab ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Serbia in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develo ..

Crescent Petroleum signs three contracts to develop oil &amp; gas fields in Diya ..

3 hours ago
 GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.