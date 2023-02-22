Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, met at IDEX 2023 today with a number of ministers visiting the global event.

Those met by Al Bowardi today included Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defense of Armenia; Robert Khachatryan, Armenian Minister of High-Tech Industry; the Deputy Minister of Defence of Belarus; and Dmitry Aleksandrovich Pantus, the Chairman of the Belarusian State Authority for Military Industry (SAMI).

The meeting addressed the existing defence cooperation relations between the UAE and their respective countries and views were exchanged on the latest developments in the region, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The guests praised the neat organization of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, hailing the event as a global platform for displaying the latest defense and military equipment and systems.