Al Bowardi, Singaporean official discuss ways to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, discussed today with Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Singapore, Dr.

Mohamad Maliki Osman, ways to enhance defence and military cooperation between the UAE and Singapore in the best interest of the two countries.

In a phone call, Al Bowardi and Osman also exchanged views on the latest development of COVID-19 outbreak and the importance of coordinating work and unifying efforts to contain its repercussions.

They also tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.