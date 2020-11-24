UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Bowardi, Slovak Defence Minister Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

Al Bowardi, Slovak Defence Minister discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Minister of Defence of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nad, reviewed through a video call bilateral ties and ways to enhance them, particularly in defence and military fields.

Also discussed were the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautionary and preventive measures in both the UAE and Slovakia.

The talks covered various international and regional issues of common interest.

Related Topics

UAE Slovakia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a role model for human capital, capability dev ..

31 minutes ago

FinTech Abu Dhabi Festival 2020 kicks off today al ..

31 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi opens 8th edition of &#039;My He ..

31 minutes ago

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.