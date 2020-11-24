Al Bowardi, Slovak Defence Minister discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2020) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Minister of Defence of Slovakia, Jaroslav Nad, reviewed through a video call bilateral ties and ways to enhance them, particularly in defence and military fields.

Also discussed were the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautionary and preventive measures in both the UAE and Slovakia.

The talks covered various international and regional issues of common interest.