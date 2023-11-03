Open Menu

Al Bowardi Tours Dubai Airshow Site

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Al Bowardi tours Dubai Airshow site

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2023) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, visited the Dubai Airshow site at DWC, Al Maktoum International Airport today.

Al Bowardi led a group of senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and Dubai Police General Command for a tour as part of the final preparations for the event.

The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow will be held from 13th-17th November 2023 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site, which will be one of the largest global events in the aerospace industry.

Al Bowardi was briefed by the heads of the Military Committee Organising the Airshow on the readiness, procedures and logistical preparations for the show.

The aim was to ensure the safety and security of exhibitors and official delegations, as well as Dubai Airshow’s readiness to welcome visitors from all over the world.

At the end of the tour, Al Bowardi praised the efforts of the Organising Committee for their high level of readiness, emergency and crisis, and medical evacuation plans, noting that they underline the UAE’s leading capabilities in hosting major events, as well as its position as a leading global destination powered by state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Related Topics

World Police UAE Dubai SITE November Event All From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

ADIB releases its Sustainable Finance Framework

ADIB releases its Sustainable Finance Framework

3 minutes ago
 ADGM to host Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum d ..

ADGM to host Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum during COP28

3 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety ..

Etihad Airways continues to uphold highest safety standards in aviation

18 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax de ..

Ministry of Finance announces new Corporate Tax decisions related to free zones

19 minutes ago
 RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure v ..

RMI Media Cricket League: United, Markhor secure victories

35 minutes ago
 KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailabili ..

KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE for unavailability of SST merit lists

35 minutes ago
Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Inte ..

Saif bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ministry of Interior to mark UAE Flag Day

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher C ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 20th meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National S ..

48 minutes ago
 BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan eco ..

BOI Secretary hails JICA’s role for Pakistan economic development

44 minutes ago
 Police to launch crackdown against absconders

Police to launch crackdown against absconders

44 minutes ago
 Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

Punjab Pavilion attracting tourists at Lok Mela

44 minutes ago
 Seminar on Shakespeare

Seminar on Shakespeare

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East