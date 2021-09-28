Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today visited the headquarters of the National Service and Reserve Authority, where he was received by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority.

During a presentation about the history of the National Service and Reserve Authority, Al Bowardi was briefed about alternative services available both inside and outside the Armed Forces, as well as about e-skills and digital transformation projects.

Al Bowardi, accompanied by Major General Al Nahyan, toured the authority’s headquarters, where he met with its employees and visited its media centre.

Al Bowardi expressed his pride and appreciation for the female recruits of national service, stressing their decision to volunteer highlights their sense of citizenship and patriotism.