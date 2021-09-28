UrduPoint.com

Al Bowardi Visits Headquarters Of National Service And Reserve Authority

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Sep, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today visited the headquarters of the National Service and Reserve Authority, where he was received by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority.

During a presentation about the history of the National Service and Reserve Authority, Al Bowardi was briefed about alternative services available both inside and outside the Armed Forces, as well as about e-skills and digital transformation projects.

Al Bowardi, accompanied by Major General Al Nahyan, toured the authority’s headquarters, where he met with its employees and visited its media centre.

Al Bowardi expressed his pride and appreciation for the female recruits of national service, stressing their decision to volunteer highlights their sense of citizenship and patriotism.

Related Topics

Citizenship Media

Recent Stories

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-f ..

Dubai schools gear up for full return to face-to-face learning from 3 Oct

2 hours ago
 Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces v ..

Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

4th Global Wedding Excellence Retreat concludes

2 hours ago
 Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coas ..

Pregnant mum, kids among 91 rescued off Spain coast

44 minutes ago
 Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Se ..

Russia's Su-27 Escorted US Spy Plane Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.