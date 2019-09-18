Al Bowardi visits injured Emirati soldiers at Zayed Military Hospital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, on Wednesday visited Zayed Military Hospital to inquire about the health of a number of Emirati soldiers who were injured while carrying out their national duties.

Al Bowardi, who was accompanied by senior officers from the Ministry of Defence, praised their heroism and devotion while carrying out their duty and wished them speedy recovery.