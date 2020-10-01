UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al Corniche Street In Umm Al Qaiwain Renamed After Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 06:15 PM

Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain renamed after Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has ordered to rename Al Corniche street in Umm Al Qaiwain after Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

The move is in recognition of the great services of the late Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah for his homeland, the sisterly State of Kuwait and the whole world.

It is also an acknowledgement of the great role that Sheikh Sabah played before the establishment of the UAE Union and his direct follow-up to many of Kuwait's development initiatives in the region.

Sheikh Sabah continued to strengthen the strong brotherly relations between the UAE and Kuwait through various positions he dominated, in turn, culminated in the distinguished relations that the two countries reached during his rule and until his death.

Related Topics

World UAE Kuwait Rashid Saud

Recent Stories

Al-Othaimeen bids farewell to the Oman's permanent ..

25 minutes ago

FPW Fashion Show December 2020

28 minutes ago

Must be decided how to run these speeches, Shibli ..

31 minutes ago

FAO launches Climate-Smart Agriculture Profile for ..

33 minutes ago

Facebook Introduces New Messaging Features to Inst ..

39 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif wanted confrontation between state in ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.