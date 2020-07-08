Al Dar Shares & Bonds joins Nasdaq Dubai equity derivatives market

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2020) Al Dar Shares & Bonds, a UAE brokerage, has joined Nasdaq Dubai as a Member to trade equity derivatives. The move is part of Abu Dhabi-based Al Dar’s growth strategy to expand and enhance its services to corporate and individual investors.

Clients of Al Dar Shares & bonds can now make gains whether share prices of UAE or Saudi companies are rising or falling, by trading equity futures on Nasdaq Dubai.

Kifah Al Maharmeh, General Manager of Al Dar Shares & Bonds, said, "Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives market including single stock and index futures offer our clients exciting hedging and investment opportunities, additionally leverage can magnify their ability to take a position in the market. The exchange’s derivatives platform provides flexible tools to investors that can be valuable in periods of business volatility as well as stability. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Nasdaq Dubai as part of our expansion plans."

Al Dar Shares & Bonds originally became a Member of Nasdaq Dubai to trade equities in 2014, and seeks to add new products and services that can diversify the investment opportunities to its clients.

It plans to extend its services to reach other GCC markets.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive of Nasdaq Dubai, said, "The arrival of Al Dar Shares & Bonds on our derivatives market provides investors with high quality expertise and experience and contributes to deepen Nasdaq Dubai’s derivatives offering. Nasdaq Dubai futures contracts offer attractive investment opportunities to make gains by taking a view on share price movements and protect existing portfolios."

Nasdaq Dubai currently offers single stock futures on 16 leading UAE-listed companies including Emaar Properties and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, as well as 12 Saudi single stock futures including Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Basic Industries. The market also includes futures on the DFMGI index of Dubai Financial Market, the ADI index of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the MSCI United Arab Emirates Equity Index and the FTSE Saudi Arabia Index