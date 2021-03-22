Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship to begin tomorrow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) The first edition of Al Dhafra Arabian Horse Championship will begin tomorrow and run until 27th March, 2021, at the Al Mirfa Corniche, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), and the supervision of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the EAHS.

The championship, which will involve the participation of 500 horses (mares, foals and stallions) owned by some 223 owners, comprises 30 categories and special awards, most notably the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Citizens Award, as well as other awards for the best seven citizen exhibitors.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad stressed that the society is continuing to support Arabian horses, upon the directives of Sheikh Mansour to promote the approach instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to maintain the traditional and prominent position of Arabian horses within the community, as they are a key part of the country’s heritage.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad also pointed out that the launch of the championship’s first edition is part of these directives and the society’s goal of promoting related activities around the country, noting that the jury and members of its technical committees are all prominent cadres from Arab countries.

The society is adopting a special award distribution system aimed at supporting owners and breeders, to ensure that many can receive financial awards and titles, he added.

One of the key objectives of the EAHS is to support Emirati citizens and encourage them to engage in activities related to Arabian horses, so it organised many championships with citizen juries, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad further added, highlighting the fact that many citizen cadres are members of the society’s technical committees.