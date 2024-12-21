Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

AL DHAFRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2024) The fifth edition of the Al Dhafra Book Festival 2024, organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) at Madinat Zayed Park concluded with outstanding success.

The festival was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and drew an impressive audience of approximately 44,000 with 15 percent increase compared to last year.

Over seven consecutive days, the festival, which was held under the theme ‘Celebrating a Cultural Legacy’, showcased 50,000 titles published by 100 Local and Arab publishing houses. It offered the audiences an engaging programme of 200 cultural, artistic, musical, and entertainment events for both adults and children.

The festival also featured roaming entertainers who added to the vibrant atmosphere, creating a dynamic and carnival-like experience.

The number of participating publishing houses saw a 100 percent increase compared to last year reflecting Al Dhafra Book Festival’s growing reputation as one of the leading exhibitions in the country today.

Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), said, “Over the past several years, the Al Dhafra Book Festival has successfully promoted the local publishing industry, fostered a supportive environment for reading, and strengthened the presence of the Arabic language across its diverse applications in the arts and sciences.”

He added, “We were delighted with the strong public turnout and engagement with the programmes and events. This kind of community response affirms the success of our efforts to highlight the rich heritage of Al Dhafra, attract artistic, cultural, and heritage talent, and focus on empowering youth by offering them the opportunity to showcase their projects in a supportive cultural and social environment. This aligns with the core strategy of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, which emphasises the promotion of creative industries related to the Arabic language, particularly in the fields of arts, artificial intelligence, publishing, and other language-driven innovations.”

The fifth edition of the festival introduced four new events, each offering unique cultural and entertainment experience. The most notable was ‘Hadirat Baynounah’, which recreated an authentic heritage scene, where people gathered around storytellers to listen to captivating tales while enjoying Arabic coffee brewed over firewood.

Another highlight, ‘Flavourful Nights’, featured live cooking sessions led by professional chefs and families from Al Dhafra.

Additionally, the ‘Youth League’ events included sports competitions designed to engage young people in a thrilling and competitive environment. The ‘Musical Programme’ showcased performances by artists Qusai Almamari, Mohammed Al Munhali, and Khaled Mohamed, culminating in a grand concert by the ‘Arab Choir’.

For the third consecutive year, the ‘Poetry Nights: Voices Loved by People’ programme at the festival, was presented in a new format titled ‘The Poem Secret’. This event hosted renowned poets Sultan Al Refaisa, Ali Al Kindi Al Marar, and Abdulla Omar Al Mansoori. Additionally, a poetry session titled ‘Beyond the Poem’ was organised, with the participation of poets Rashed Al Futyma Al Mansoori, Hamdan AlSamahi, Sultan Bin Khleif Altunaiji, and media personality Mohamed Al Ameri.

The historic Al Dhafra Fort hosted the award ceremony for the winners of the second edition of the Sard Al Thahab Award 2024. The award seeks to honour narrators of biographies, literature, and folk narratives both locally and across the Arab world. It also aims to spotlight the arts of Emirati folk and traditional storytelling while fostering inspiring productions in this cultural domain.

The festival featured a comprehensive programme designed specifically for children and youth, offering interactive and engaging activities aimed at fostering cognitive development and skill building in an entertaining environment. Among the highlights was the ‘Alpha Corner’, which hosted a variety of sessions and workshops. These provided participants with new experiences and skills across diverse fields and professions, such as doll making, pottery painting, and the creation of traditional crafts that reflect love for the homeland and a sense of belonging.

This year’s edition of the festival was organised in collaboration with the “Al Dhafra Region Municipality - Department of Municipalities and Transport” as a strategic partner; “Lynador” as a technical partner; and the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination, and the Al Dhafra Sports and Cultural Club as programme partners.